Ukrainian troops in eastern city hold out against all-out attack

KYIV • Ukrainian forces were holding out in Sievierodonetsk yesterday, resisting Russia's all-out assault to capture a bombed-out wasteland that Moscow has made the principal objective of its invasion in recent days.

Both sides said Russian forces now controlled between a third and half of the eastern city.

Russia's separatist proxies acknowledged that capturing it was taking longer than hoped, despite one of the biggest ground assaults of the war.

Western military analysts say Moscow has drained manpower and firepower from across the rest of the front to concentrate on Sievierodonetsk, hoping that a massive offensive on the small industrial city will achieve one of its stated aims, to secure surrounding Luhansk province for separatist proxies.

"We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is under our control," Russia's Tass state news agency quoted Mr Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the pro-Moscow Luhansk People's Republic, as saying.

Fighting was raging in the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as might have been hoped, he said, adding that pro-Moscow forces wanted to maintain the city's infrastructure and were moving slowly due to caution around chemical factories.

Mr Oleksandr Stryuk, the Ukrainian head of the city administration, said the Russians now controlled half of the city.

"Unfortunately... the city has been split in half. But at the same time, the city still defends itself. It is still Ukrainian," he said, advising those still trapped inside to stay in cellars.

Ukraine says Russia has destroyed all of the city's critical infrastructure with unrelenting bombardment, followed by wave after wave of mass ground assault involving huge numbers of casualties.

Thousands of residents remain trapped. Russian forces are advancing towards the city centre, but slowly, said regional governor Serhiy Gaidai.

Mr Stryuk said evacuating civilians was no longer possible.

The authorities cancelled efforts to evacuate residents after shrapnel killed a French journalist on Monday.

After having failed to capture the capital Kyiv, getting driven out of northern Ukraine and making only limited progress elsewhere in the east, Moscow has concentrated its might on Sievierodonetsk city, which had a pre-war population of around 110,000.

Victory there and across the river in Lysychansk would bring it full control of Luhansk, one of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies.

But the huge battle has come at a massive cost, which some Western military experts say could hurt Russia's ability to fend off counterattacks.

Ukraine accuses Moscow of war crimes on a huge scale, flattening cities with artillery, and killing and raping civilians in areas it occupied. Russia denies targeting civilians, and says accusations have been faked.

In the second war crimes trial to be held in Ukraine, two Russian soldiers were sentenced yesterday to 111/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to shelling civilian targets.

Ukraine's top prosecutor said Kyiv has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and started prosecuting around 80.

