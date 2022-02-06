Ukrainian troops hold drills with US military hardware

YAVORIV • Ukrainian troops on Friday trained at the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, using anti-tank missiles, launchers and other military hardware delivered by the United States as part of a US$200 million (S$270 million) security package.

Soldiers, some in white camouflage gear, fired missiles or stood observing, while military vehicles drove across a snowy landscape.

Ukraine has received planeloads of US military aid as it braces itself for a possible attack after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Moscow denies planning any such offensive.

"These weapons will help stop military vehicles, damage them, and in the urban environment they will allow us to destroy buildings where the enemy hides," said Mr Andriy Bestyuk, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian army.

"If you want peace, get ready for war," said a soldier, whose face was covered and who did not disclose his name.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday evening that the next planeload of US weapons was expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, the first batch of US soldiers arrived in Poland yesterday as part of Nato moves to send in extra troops over fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, a Polish army spokesman, Major Przemyslaw Lipczynski, told Agence France-Presse.

The bulk of a contingent of 1,700 US soldiers would come "soon", he added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE