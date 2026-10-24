Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian strike on enterprise in Russia's Oryol kills three, governor says

Oct 23 - Three people were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on a facility in the central Russian city of Oryol, regional Governor Andrei Klychkov said.

Klychkov did not identify the site that was hit on Friday, but said the attack caused a fire and that the bodies of all three victims were recovered from the rubble.

"Yet another enemy missile attack on a civilian target. This time, an enterprise was damaged in the Soviet district of the city of Oryol," Klychkov wrote on the Max messenger app.

"This was particularly cynical as the attack occurred at rush hour, when people were leaving work to head home to their families." REUTERS