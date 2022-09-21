Ukrainian separatists plan referendums on joining Russia this week

MOSCOW - Two Russian-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on joining Russia later this week, and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said the votes would alter the geopolitical landscape in Moscow's favour forever.

The move, which seriously escalates Moscow's stand-off with the West, comes after Russia suffered a battlefield reversal in north-east Ukraine and as Mr Putin ponders his next steps in a nearly seven-month-old conflict that has caused the most serious East-West rift since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

The Russian-backed, self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the neighbouring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said the planned referendums would be held from Sept 23 to 27.

The referendums were announced after Ukraine said its troops had retaken the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and were preparing to recapture all of the province, which until now had been fully occupied by Russian forces. Unverified footage on social media showed Ukrainian forces in the village, lying 10km west of the city of Lysychansk, which fell to the Russians after weeks of fighting in July.

In a post on social media addressed to Mr Putin, DPR head Denis Pushilin wrote: "I ask you, as soon as possible, in the event of a positive decision in the referendum - which we have no doubt about - to consider the DPR becoming a part of Russia."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian-installed officials in the southern Kherson region, where Moscow's forces control around 95 per cent of the territory, said they also decided to hold a referendum. The pro-Russian authorities in part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region were expected to follow suit.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of the Security Council, said the annexation would be "irreversible" and enable Russia to use "all possible force in self-defence" in the newly acquired territory.

The move potentially gives President Putin the formal legal basis to use nuclear weapons to defend what Moscow would consider Russian territory.

The sudden moves to hold the votes in areas where fighting is still widespread and Russian forces control only part of the regions planned for annexation underline the Kremlin's desperation to find a way to counter Ukraine's sudden battlefield successes.

Annexation would help the Kremlin reassure supporters there worried by its hurried retreat from other territories in the face of the Ukrainian advance in the last few weeks.

Moscow had originally planned to hold the votes earlier this month, but put those plans on hold as Ukrainian counterattacks threatened to push its troops back.

By making the occupied zones formally part of Russia under the country's laws, the votes may also allow the Kremlin to deploy conscript troops there, in addition to the current force of contract soldiers and military contractors.

The Kremlin so far has avoided full mobilisation, aiming to limit the impact of the war on the broader population. But with the annexation referendums, Russia is "moving at full speed to create the legal basis for partial mobilisation", said Mr Igor Girkin, a former Russian intelligence colonel who became a commander of the Moscow-backed separatist forces in Donbas in 2014.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the referendums as illegal, and few countries are likely to recognise the results.

The move to call the referendums came even as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with PBS in New York that Russia should return occupied territory to Ukraine as part of a peace settlement, adding that he had "very extensive discussions" with President Putin in Uzbekistan last week.

"He is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible," Mr Erdogan, who has pushed Turkey as a mediator in the conflict, told the broadcaster.

"That was my impression, because the way things are going right now is quite problematic."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AFP