Ukrainian mother weeps by roadside grave after finding corpse of son

MAKARIV, Ukraine (AFP) - A Ukrainian mother fell to her knees, clawing the earth behind a razed petrol station.

She had just peered inside a manhole and found the corpse of her adult son, sharing the pit with another man.

"My little son," she wailed into the gaping chamber.

His body was warped by water, shrouded in sediment and eclipsed by an army sleeping mat.

But she recognised him by his distinctive footwear and, devastated by grief, refused to quit the crumbling lip of the shaft.

"Let me see him for a while," she begged to a woman who was trying to pull her away.

"I won't leave," she wept, hugging the ground where her son's remains had been dumped out of sight.

Nearby, at the roadside, sat the remains of two tanks, mangled by combat.

One was scorched to black and orange, the other was painted with a white "V", the insignia of Russian invading forces, who withdrew from this region last week.

Assessing the damage

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin called off his northern offensive to capture the capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities have had to take stock of what they left behind.

The most shocking images so far emerged from the commuter town of Bucha, occupied for more than a month. It is here that Ukraine alleges Russian troops committed war crimes by shooting civilians in the street.

The Kremlin has denied any hand in the slayings, denouncing photos of the dead as fakery.

But other villages, towns and roads on the north-west flank of Kyiv have their own stories to tell.