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Ukraine minister says ties with South Korea on road to improvement after POWs dispute

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he had “a good meeting” with South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on the sidelines of a G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting.

PARIS - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha was quoted as saying on Nov 10 that relations between his country and South Korea were on the road to recovery after a dispute over North Korean prisoners of war.

Sybiha said he had “a good meeting” with South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of Group of 7 countries and was pleased that relations were being put right.

In comments to national television, reported by Ukrainian media, he said he believed that “we now have in front of us the next series of actions for the final normalisation of bilateral relations.”

“We deserve an extremely dynamic and high-level bilateral relationship with South Korea,” Sybiha told the interviewer.

“We had a really good conversation, during which we spoke frankly about those recent unpleasant events and facts that occurred.”

South Korea recalled its ambassador in October, after President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN General Assembly that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to the South.

The disclosure breached an understanding to keep the transfer confidential, so as to protect the soldiers and their families in the North, Seoul said.

Sybiha said after the dispute occurred that it had been rooted in differing interpretations of confidentiality arrangements, saying Ukraine had fulfilled all its obligations.

In his latest comments, Sybiha said Ukraine was grateful for past and future support from Seoul and backing for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates, with most deployed in the Kursk region to help repel a Ukrainian incursion. REUTERS