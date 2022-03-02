Ukrainian leader urges EU to 'prove you are with us'

BRUSSELS • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union yesterday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

"We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Mr Zelensky told an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will win over death, and light will win over darkness," he said in Ukrainian in a speech translated to English by an interpreter talking through tears, as emotion gripped the Parliament.

EU lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Mr Zelensky a standing ovation.

"The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome," Mr Zelensky said, with Kyiv likely well aware that Ukraine's membership bid will be long and difficult.

The address by Mr Zelensky - who has become a global icon of defiance in the face of Moscow's aggression - comes as Kyiv pushes for fast-track membership of the bloc.

The EU's two top officials, European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, expressed full backing.

"It's not only Ukraine that is under attack," Mr Michel said. "International law, the rules-based international order, democracy, human dignity are also under attack. This is geopolitical terrorism, pure and simple," he said.

Ms Von der Leyen called it "a moment of truth for Europe".

"The destiny of Ukraine is at stake, but our own fate also lies in the balance," she said.

Mr Michel said EU institutions and governments will have to seriously look at Ukraine's request for membership in the bloc and respond to Kyiv's "legitimate" request.

Mr Michel noted, however, that while Ukraine's application was "symbolic", there was no unity on the issue of enlargement in the 27-nation bloc.