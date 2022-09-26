Ukrainian heavy industry ground down by Russia's war

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine - Heavy industry - usually the engine-room of the Ukrainian economy - has fallen victim to Russia's invasion, with output ground down under the pressure of the war.

In the gigantic ArcelorMittal steelworks and iron mine complex in Kryvyi Rih, three of the four blast furnaces have been shut down, while the mine lies dormant. The last working blast furnace, a cathedral of metal surrounded by colossal pipes, was running on low gear when AFP visited.

Much of the site, which sprawls over 70 sq km - two-thirds the size of the city of Paris - and normally employs 22,000 people, was running below normal operations.

A handful of workers took turns tending a small river of glowing metal, while square steel beams clank along a treadmill in a cavernous hangar nearby.

The complex, in the southern city close to the frontline, is considered a national jewel by Ukrainians. Bought in 2005 by ArcelorMittal for nearly US$5 billion (S$7 billion), its products are sold internationally, including for the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, the tallest in the world.

But after the invasion began in February, work halted for a month when Russian troops approached Kryvyi Rih. Production eventually restarted, but at a reduced tempo. By the end of August, output was "between 15 and 20 per cent" of the corresponding period in 2021, according to Mr Artem Filipiev, the site's deputy director.

Logistical headaches

"We keep the site running. That's our mission," Mr Filipiev said.

Some 2,000 of the site's employees are currently fighting in the Ukrainian army, and 17 have been killed, so keeping the plant functional is "not just about profit… (but) social responsibility", he said.

Among the myriad logistical headaches the war has caused for Ukraine's industrial sector are how to maintain supplies, keep customers and deliver products.

Moscow now controls the major Black Sea ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk in south-east Ukraine. Ports in the south-west like Odessa and Chernomorsk remain in Ukrainian hands, although Russia - under strong international pressure - has only allowed their use for grain exports.

"The ports are closed. The metallurgical industries of Mariupol were among our main consumers of iron ore. Clients in Zaporizhzhia have also slowed down their activity. Our iron mines are at a standstill," said Mr Sergiy Milutin, deputy mayor of Kryvyi Rih.

ArcelorMittal, which exports 85 per cent of its products, says it now uses rail and river transport for deliveries, mainly via Poland and the Baltic Sea, as well as Romania.

But the costs have "multiplied by two or three" for steel producers, Ms Marina Bozkurt, an analyst with Rystad, said.