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Ukrainian foreign minister says military action was never directed against Libya

Nov 26 - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Thursday, after speaking to his Libyan counterpart, that Kyiv's action against Russian ships in the port of Benghazi was directed at Moscow's military and not at Libya itself.

Sybiha, writing on X, also said Ukraine had no intention of extending the war against Russia to Libya or any other country.

Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette and a cargo ship in Benghazi port using maritime drones on Sunday, the day after a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

Sybiha said on Tuesday that both Russian naval vessels and cargo ships transporting military equipment were valid targets and Ukraine was exercising its right to self-defense.

In his latest comments, Sybiha said he told Libyan acting Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour "that none of Ukraine's actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people."

Sybiha said he "expressed regret over the unintended consequences, and offered proper condolences to the Libyan people. We have no intention of extending Russia's war against Ukraine to Libya or any other country."

Libya's Western-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli condemned the Ukrainian operation. It said Libya would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Libyan National Army General Command, based in eastern Libya, said two Libyan army personnel died from injuries.

Libya remains divided following a civil war. The country's east is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia. The Government of National Unity controls western Libya.

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to spread the war it is fighting against Russia to the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, a move it called very dangerous.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Ukraine was told it was wrong to attack Russian ships in Libyan waters and warned Kyiv not to spread the war to new areas. REUTERS