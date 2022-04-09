Ukrainian forces control north-east Sumy region bordering Russia, says governor

KYIV • Ukrainian forces are in control of the entire north-east region of Sumy along the border with Russia, its governor said yesterday, warning residents against returning while it was being cleared of mines.

"The area is free of orcs," Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on social media, referring to invading Russian troops.

"The region is not safe. There are many areas that have been mined and are still not cleared."

Russian forces have recently withdrawn from Ukrainian territory in the north and around the capital Kyiv after announcing a push to capture the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are south of Sumy.

The eastern regions have been partially controlled by pro-Russia separatists since 2014, when nationwide street demonstrations led to the ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president and sparked a conflict between Kyiv's army and the rebels.

Mr Zhyvytsky had said earlier that Russian troops were withdrawing from Sumy after Moscow's announcement on shifting its military aims to the Donbass region.

Sumy, a city with a pre-war population of about 250,000 people and the administrative centre of the region, was besieged early in Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's military general staff meanwhile said yesterday that Russian troops were focused on capturing the south-eastern port of Mariupol, with fighting ongoing near the eastern city of Izyum. Russian battalions are blockading and bombarding the north-eastern city of Kharkiv as well, the Ukrainian military said.

The retreat of Russian troops from the capital region and northern Ukraine has led to grim discoveries, including the suspected killings of more than 300 civilians by Russian forces in the town of Bucha, about 35km north-west of Kyiv.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the town of Borodyanka, also north-west of Kyiv, was "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha.

"The work to clear the rubble in Borodyanka has begun... It's significantly more dreadful there. Even more victims from the Russian occupiers," Mr Zelensky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service. He did not provide any further details or evidence that Russia was responsible for civilian deaths in the town.

Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said on Thursday that 26 bodies had been recovered from two destroyed apartment buildings in Borodyanka so far. "Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here," she said, describing evidence of war crimes "at every turn".

Fresh allegations emerged from other areas too, with villagers in Obukhovychi, north-west of Kyiv, telling Agence France-Presse they were used as human shields. And in Mariupol, even the pro-Russian official designated "mayor" of the destroyed city acknowledged that about 5,000 civilians had been killed there.

In southern Ukraine's Odessa, the authorities yesterday introduced a weekend curfew over "missile strike threats".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS