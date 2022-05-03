Ukrainian evacuees flee to safety after Mariupol ordeal

ZAPORIZHZHIA/BEZIMENNE • Humanitarian organisations worked to evacuate more civilians from the devastated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol yesterday but hundreds of people remained trapped in the Azovstal steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance to the Russian siege.

The first evacuees from the ruins of Mariupol's Azovstal steel works were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia late yesterday after weeks of cowering from Russian shelling in underground bunkers.

Russian forces resumed shelling the steel works on Sunday as soon as the buses had left the plant, a city official said yesterday.

The sprawling industrial complex in the Sea of Azov port city that has been devastated has been a refuge for both civilians and Ukrainian troops as Moscow claimed control of Mariupol.

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross began an operation coordinated with Ukraine and Russia on April 29 to bring out women, children and the elderly from the steel works.

Some civilian evacuees reached Zaporizhzhia from Russian-occupied territory yesterday morning after making their own way there.

One of them, Ms Natalya Tsyntomirska, arrived in a funeral service van. She said she had left the devastation of Mariupol some time ago and had been hiding in a basement in a nearby village.

"Our house is completely destroyed. We had a two-storey building; it's not there any more. It burned to the ground," she said.

Another evacuee, Ms Yelena Aytulova, 44, described sheltering in a bunker in Azovstal since Feb 24. She spoke to Reuters at Bezimenne, in an area of Donetsk under the control of Russia-backed separatists on the route of the UN/Red Cross convoy.

"For a month we were eating - over 40 of us - six tins of food. We boiled two buckets of soup out of them and that was it for the whole day," she said.

She said some civilians remained there after she left. "The soldiers came and escorted the first 11 people out, those who were seriously ill, had asthma or needed insulin and also three of us, randomly. More than 40 people, including little children, are left there."

Ms Olga Savina, 65, said her home in Mariupol had also been destroyed. "It can't be intact because there was bombing every day. All the time we spent in the bunker, they were bombing," she said through tears.

Another convoy of civilians from the wider city was delayed as the buses had not reached the agreed pickup point, the city council said. The council urged the evacuees to remain in place at the agreed pickup point.

There was no indication of a plan to pull out the Ukrainian forces holed up at Azovstal. These are thought to include members of the Azov regiment, the national guard, marines, border guards and other units.

A group of relatives of the forces dug in there met on Kyiv's Independence Square yesterday to record a video appeal to Ukrainian authorities demanding that their loved ones also be evacuated from Mariupol. Some of them also headed down to Zaporizhzhia to continue to lobby.

The Russian military is now focusing on crushing resistance in Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of the war, now in its third month. Its assaults have flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5.5 million people to flee the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces are now in control of nearly all of Mariupol, linking up Russian-held territory to the west and east.

In a separate development, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said yesterday its drones sank two Russian Raptor patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake Island, where Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion.

Raptor patrol boats can carry up to three crew and 20 personnel. They are usually equipped with machine guns and used in reconnaissance or landing operations.

The ministry released grainy black-and-white aerial footage showing an explosion on a small military vessel.

