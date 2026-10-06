Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukrainian drones kill two in Moscow region, injure nine more, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Oct 6 - Ukrainian drone attacks overnight on Tuesday killed two people and injured nine more in the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

More than 650 Ukrainian drones were launched in a wave headed towards Moscow overnight, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday, adding that most of them were downed.

The dead included a 71-year-old man pulled from under the rubble of a house and a 20-year-old man found in a nearby village, Vorobyov said.

A warehouse operated by Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries was also set ablaze in the Moscow region, local authorities were cited as saying by the TASS state news agency.

The head of the city of Domodedovo, south of Moscow and home to the country's third-largest airport of the same name, said work was being done to restore electricity to villages that had been hit by drones. REUTERS

See more on

Drones

E-commerce

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.