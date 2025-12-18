Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dec 18 - Ukrainian drones hit a tanker in the southern Russian port ‍of ​Rostov-on-Don, killing and injuring ‍a number of people and sparking a ​fire, ​the city's mayor was quoted as saying early on Thursday.

"Emergency teams are ‍extinguishing the fire on the tanker that ​was struck ⁠while docked in a drone attack," Russian news agencies quoted Skriabin as saying.

"A leak of ​oil products was avoided. Unfortunately, there are dead ‌and injured."

Regional governor ​Yuri Slyusar had initially reported the Ukrainian strike on the vessel in the port and the casualties among the ship's crew.

Slyusar also said parts of ‍a high-rise apartment block under construction ​were damaged in the city and two ​private homes burned down ‌in a nearby town. REUTERS