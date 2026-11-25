Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 25 - Industrial facilities in the city of Syzran, in Russia's Samara region, came under Ukrainian drone attack overnight and one person was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the regional capital Samara, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Syzran and Samara, located on the Volga river, host three major oil refineries. According to unverified reports on social media, at least two of them, the Syzran and Kuibyshev oil refineries, were attacked. Reuters could not independently verify that.

Samara's regional governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said on social media that local air defence forces had downed 145 Ukrainian drones overnight, causing power outages.

"There are consequences ‘on the ground’ that you yourselves can see. But let me remind you that you must not play into the enemy’s hands. Do not publish any photos or videos showing the aftermath of the attack," he wrote on VKontakte, Russia's Facebook equivalent.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries subsided somewhat after US President Donald Trump's mid-October declaration of an energy ceasefire. But they have picked up again sharply since the end of last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged retaliation for the Ukrainian strikes on Tuesday. REUTERS