Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi region, governor says

MOSCOW, Feb 12 - A Ukrainian drone attack has caused a fire at an oil refinery owned by Lukoil near Ukhta in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, the head of the region, Rostislav Goldshtein, said on Thursday.

He said in a statement on the Telegramn app that nobody had been injured and that emergency services were working on the scene.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure somewhat subsided in January amid peace negotiations, but have picked up intensity in recent days.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Wednesday that Ukrainian drones had hit Lukoil's oil refinery in Russia's southern Volgograd region. REUTERS

