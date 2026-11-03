Ukrainian drone kills two, including station employee, Russian-held nuclear plant says

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Nov 3 - The management at Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant said on Tuesday that a Ukrainian drone had killed two people in a car, including a female employee at the station.

A statement gave no indication where the incident occurred. It said the employee was the third killed in the past two weeks and the 13th since April.

"Attacks on civilian cars, killing of peaceful people – this is targeted terrorism. People must not become targets," the statement said. Ukraine did not comment.

Russian forces seized the plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Each side has since regularly accused the other of military actions that compromise nuclear safety.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said last week that an employee at the plant had been killed, but gave no details.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has repeatedly called for military restraint around the facility, which is offline.

The head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom said in July that the plant's chief engineer had been killed by a Ukrainian drone near the station. REUTERS