Ukrainian drone kills one in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed governor says

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June 8 - A Ukrainian drone struck a train in Crimea, killing its assistant driver and injuring the driver, the peninsula's Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said in a Telegram post early on Monday.

Passengers on the train, commuting between Moscow and Simferopol, the main city of the Russia-annexed Black Sea Crimea peninsula, were not harmed, Aksyonov added.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014 - long before its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine - after public protests in Kyiv prompted a Moscow-friendly president to flee Ukraine. Crimea is a popular destination for Russian tourists.

Drone raid sirens were sounded in the early hours of Monday in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major export hub for oil and grains in Russia's Krasnodar region about a two-hour drive from the bridge Moscow built to connect to Crimea, local authorities said on Telegram.

The most recent Ukrainian drone strikes, attacking fuel infrastructure, have forced the Russian-controlled Crimea to tighten its rationing of fuel supplies.

Reuters could not independently verify all the reports. REUTERS