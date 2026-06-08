Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukrainian drone kills one in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

June 8 - A Ukrainian drone struck a train in Crimea, killing its assistant driver and injuring the driver, the peninsula's Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said in a Telegram post early on Monday.

Passengers on the train, commuting between Moscow and Simferopol, the main city of the Russia-annexed Black Sea Crimea peninsula, were not harmed, Aksyonov added.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014 - long before its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine - after public protests in Kyiv prompted a Moscow-friendly president to flee Ukraine. Crimea is a popular destination for Russian tourists.

Drone raid sirens were sounded in the early hours of Monday in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major export hub for oil and grains in Russia's Krasnodar region about a two-hour drive from the bridge Moscow built to connect to Crimea, local authorities said on Telegram.

The most recent Ukrainian drone strikes, attacking fuel infrastructure, have forced the Russian-controlled Crimea to tighten its rationing of fuel supplies.

Reuters could not independently verify all the reports. REUTERS

See more on

Crimea

Strikes

Telegram

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.