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Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at gas plant in Russia's Astrakhan region, governor says

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MOSCOW, May 13 - Debris from a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire on Wednesday at a gas processing plant in Russia's southern Astrakhan region, the local governor said.

"All enemy aircraft were either shot down or neutralised by electronic warfare systems," Igor Babushkin wrote on Telegram. "The debris caused a fire."

Babushkin said there were no casualties or injuries and that the fire was expected to be extinguished within a few hours.

The plant is located near the Caspian Sea, some 1,675 km (1,040 miles) from the Ukrainian border. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.