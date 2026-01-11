Ukrainian drone attack injures four, damages buildings in Russia's Voronezh, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jan 10 - An overnight Ukrainian drone attack injured at least four people and damaged several buildings in Russia's southern city of Voronezh, governor of the Voronezh region said on Sunday.

An emergency service facility, seven apartment buildings and six houses were damaged as a result of the attack, the governor, Alexander Gusev, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Ukraine says it strikes targets inside Russia in the war that Moscow launched nearly four years ago to disrupt the Kremlin's war effort and in response to repeated missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, including energy facilities.

Russia launched a hypersonic missile on Friday at a site in Ukraine near NATO-member Poland, a strike Kyiv’s European allies portrayed as an effort to deter them from continuing support for Ukraine. REUTERS