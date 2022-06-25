Ukrainian defenders set to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk

KYIV • Ukrainian troops were set to withdraw from the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of intense bombardment and street fighting, the regional governor said yesterday, as Russian advances raised fears they could be cut off and surrounded.

Russian troops fully occupied a town south of Lysychansk, which lies across the Siverskyi Donets River from Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian officials said. Moscow claimed it had encircled about 2,000 Ukrainian troops in the area.

The Russian advances appeared to bring the Kremlin closer to taking full control of Luhansk province, one of Moscow's stated war objectives, and set the stage for Lysychansk to become the main front-line city on that front.

Ukrainian forces had for weeks held out against an onslaught in Sievierodonetsk, trying to wear down Russian troops through attrition and buy time for the arrival of heavy weapons supplies from the West.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said troops in Sievierodonetsk would have to be withdrawn, and they had already received the order to move to new positions.

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Mr Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Yesterday also marked four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops over the border, unleashing a conflict that has killed thousands of combatants and civilians, uprooted millions of people, and seen cities blasted to bits by Russian artillery and air strikes.

Some of the heaviest fighting has taken place in Sievierodonetsk, where street-by-street combat has raged for a month, with Russia painstakingly taking more ground.

Kyiv-based military analyst Oleksander Musiyenko said: "Our forces had to withdraw and conduct a tactical retreat because there was essentially nothing left there to defend. There was no city left there and, secondly, we could not allow them to be encircled."

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said the Russians were trying to surround Lysychansk and mounting assaults on Sievierodonetsk to win full control. But spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk declined to comment on Mr Gaidai's remarks about a withdrawal.

About 10km south of Lysychansk, Russian troops had entered the town of Hirske and fully occupied the district yesterday, its municipal head Oleksiy Babchenko said.

"There is a red flag flying over the municipal administration (in Hirske)," a spokesman for the regional administration told Reuters by telephone.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had encircled up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops, including 80 foreign fighters, at Hirske. Reuters could not independently verify the report, and the Hirske spokesman declined to comment on the assertion.

Ukraine's general staff said yesterday that the Russians had fired from tanks, mortars and artillery, and mounted air strikes near Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and nearby towns. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister played down the significance of the possible loss of more territory in the Donbas.

"Putin wanted to occupy the Donbas by May 9. We are on June 24 and still fighting. Retreating from a few battles does not mean losing the war at all," Mr Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Analysts say the Russian forces are taking heavy casualties and face problems in leadership, supplies and morale. Nonetheless, they are grinding down Ukrainian resistance and making incremental gains in the east and south.

