Ukrainian city of Enerhodar says civilians can be evacuated

A damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar on March 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
LVIV (REUTERS) - The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said on Wednesday (March 9) that a temporary ceasefire was in force, allowing the evacuation of civilians to start through a "humanitarian corridor".

Mayor Dmytro Orlov said humanitarian supplies would be allowed into the city, which has been under fire from Russian forces.

"On the way back, buses will pick up civilians who want to leave," he added.

Mr Orlov said civilians would be able to go to the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia.

On Tuesday, Ukrainians started fleeing the besieged eastern city of Sumy, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia.

