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Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, under missile attack, explosions seen in city

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A high-rise residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct 21, after it was hit by a Russian drone.

A high-rise residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct 21, after it was hit by a Russian drone.

PHOTO: EPA

KYIV - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles on the evening of Oct 21, damaging homes and a petrol station and causing injuries, officials said.

The city's military administration said missiles hit some private homes, as well as a petrol station on the eastern side of the Dnipro River that bisects the city.

It said there were injuries, but provided no details.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the city had come under missile attack and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.