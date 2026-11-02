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Ukrainian air force says public air raid alert app sent erroneous alerts after being hacked

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises over the city during a Russian jet-powered drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko/File Photo

Nov 1 - Ukraine's Air Force said late on Sunday that the public air raid alert app had been hacked.

The app for a short time showed Kyiv and other areas subject to nuclear and chemical alerts and the threat of street combats. An erroneous message said Russia's hypersonic Oreshnik missile had been deployed.

"The air alert app appears to have been subjected to enemy influence," the air force said on Telegram. "There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel!"

The abnormality later disappeared.

Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation said the app was not in operation, but other means of alerting the public were functioning as were air raid sirens. REUTERS