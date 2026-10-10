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Ukraine’s Zelensky says letting Russia sell diesel to US is ‘investment in war’

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“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelensky wrote on the X social media platform.

“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelensky wrote on the X social media platform.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Zelensky said the US deal to let Russia sell diesel is “an investment in a war that must be ended”, and called it a “weak decision” by strong partners.
  • He said the accord would give Moscow more money for the war and harm peace efforts, while Ukraine’s delegation was in the US to seek a settlement.
  • Trump said he agreed with Putin that Russia would supply diesel to the US and global market, saying lower prices for Americans are his “Greatest Priority”.

AI generated

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised an accord on Oct 9 between the US and Russia allowing Moscow to provide the US with diesel, calling it “an investment in a war that must be ended.”

He dismissed the accord, which was announced while a Ukrainian delegation was in the US to discuss how to seek a resolution of the war with Russia, as “a weak decision on the part of strong partners”.

“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world,” Zelensky wrote on the X social media platform.

“Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis,” Zelensky said.

Trump said in a post on social media that he had agreed in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would immediately supply diesel to the US and global marketplace.

Trump said lower prices for Americans “is my Greatest Priority”.

Zelensky, speaking to reporters later on WhatsApp, said the accord would provide Moscow with additional funds to wage war and undermine any attempts to work towards a settlement.

“I believe our team is simply being used as a front. And that is certainly not fair, nor is it how partners should treat each other,” he said.

“In my view, it is a weak decision on the part of strong partners.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.