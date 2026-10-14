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Ukraine’s Zelensky says it is ‘painful’ when Trump chooses a different side

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street, in central London, on Oct 14, 2026.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he felt betrayed by Trump, and that it’s a pity Ukraine’s losing a ‘strong partner’.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON -  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on Oct 14 that it was “painful” when Donald Trump took another side in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, after the US President said Zelensky should be replaced.

Zelensky told Piers Morgan Uncensored: “It’s painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side.”

He also said that he was OK with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: “If you are in the middle, you have to stay in the middle.”

Asked if he felt betrayed by Trump, who at the weekend called for Ukraine to get a new president having agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports, Zelensky replied: “Really, yes ... but it’s a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings.”

“It’s a pity we are losing (a) strong partner,” he added.

Zelensky also said: “We are not selling our country ... it’s not about business for us, it’s just our life and this is our country.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.