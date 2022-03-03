Ukraine's Zelensky says defence lines holding against Russian attacks

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest video on Thursday (March 3), adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Mr Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

He said it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case.

"It's been a week now that another virus attacked," he said of Russia's invasion.

Mr Zelensky said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was successful in resisting Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

Follow The Straits Times’ live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.