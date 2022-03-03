Ukraine's Zelensky says defence lines holding against Russian attacks

A fighter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stands guard at anti-tank constrictions on the position at Independence Square in Kyiv on March 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
53 min ago

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest video on Thursday (March 3), adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Mr Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

He said it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case.

"It's been a week now that another virus attacked," he said of Russia's invasion.

Mr Zelensky said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was successful in resisting Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

Follow The Straits Times’ live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Russian troops are 'confused children' who don't know why they are in Ukraine: Zelensky
First Ukraine city, Kherson, falls as Russia strikes more civilian targets

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top