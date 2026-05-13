Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns of incoming Russian drone attacks during daylight

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Firefighters arrive to the site of a fuel station which was hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 2, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Volodymyr Pavlov

May 13 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of possible waves of Russian drone attacks throughout Wednesday, saying that more than a hundred drones were in Ukraine's airspace, as Moscow has shifted tactics to strike increasingly during daylight hours.

"Russia continues its strikes and is doing so brazenly – deliberately targeting our railway infrastructure and civilian sites in our cities," Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

Since the beginning of the war more than four years ago, Russia has mainly carried out major drone and missile strikes at night. In recent weeks, however, it has repeatedly sent hundreds of drones and missiles during the daytime.

It set a record for the number of weapons used in one such strike on March 24. Attacks during the day are more disruptive of civilian life.

"It is important to repel every attack with resilience. It is important to support Ukraine and not remain silent about Russia's war," Zelenskiy added.

Ukraine's air force reported that Russia attacked the country with 139 drones since 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Tuesday, of which 111 were downed or neutralised.

Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians but has killed thousands of them during the war, and says strikes on civil infrastructure are legitimate if they degrade Ukraine's warfighting capabilities. Kyiv has lately intensified long-range attacks on Russia's energy industry, though on a smaller scale. REUTERS