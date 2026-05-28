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Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Sweden for Gripen fighter jet announcement, source says

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to attend an informal European leaders' summit in Ayia Napa, Cyprus April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to attend an informal European leaders' summit in Ayia Napa, Cyprus April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

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UPPSALA, Sweden, May 28 - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Sweden on Thursday, the government said, and a source told Reuters they will announce news related to Gripen fighter jets.

Kristersson and Zelenskiy signed a letter of intent last year that could see Sweden sell up to 150 of its Saab Gripen model E fighter jets to Ukraine. But with deliveries several years away, there have also been discussions about transfers of existing, C/D model Swedish Gripens.

A source with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters that Thursday's announcement will involve Gripen jets, but declined to elaborate.

Shares in Saab rose following the news and were up 5% at 0834 GMT.

The planes are a priority for Ukraine's fighter fleet and the country's defence minister said in May that a deal for Gripen E could be signed "within months" after the European Union approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.