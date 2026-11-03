Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Berlin on Tuesday, Germany's Merz says

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference following his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2026. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

BERLIN, Nov 3 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to visit Berlin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Speaking at a business conference in Berlin, Merz referred to Zelenskiy's visit to the White House last year, saying, "He'll be here with me just after midday, and things will be a bit different then."

Visits by the Ukrainian president to Germany are kept secret until shortly before they occur and take place under the highest security precautions.

Germany has become Ukraine's largest supporter in its defence against Russia's invasion, which escalated into a full-scale war in February 2022. REUTERS