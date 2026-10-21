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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he supports ceasefire, trilateral talks with US, Russia

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb (not pictured) in Oslo, Norway, October 20, 2026. NTB/Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb (not pictured) in Oslo, Norway, October 20, 2026. NTB/Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he hoped for a positive outcome from US envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting in Russia on Wednesday and that he supports talks between the leaders of Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

Zelenskiy said in an interview with Fox News that  his talks with Witkoff in Oslo a day earlier were productive and that Ukraine was ready for diplomacy. He thanked the US for restoring intelligence sharing and said he hoped the limitations on Starlink and Starshield satellite services were lifted soon.

"I hope that ... in--I don't know some hours--we will have some result, God bless, positive," he said.

Zelenskiy said it was important to have a freeze in the fighting and move to diplomacy and toward agreement that includes security guarantees, praising Trump's call for ceasefires.

"It's important to negotiate trilaterally" with him, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskiy told Fox's "Fox &amp; Friends" program, adding that it would be better if European countries could also be included. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.