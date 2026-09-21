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Ukraine’s Zelensky says he and Trump agree to meet in New York

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump shake hands during their meeting on Jan 22, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept 20 that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and the two agreed to meet in New York for talks that “could change a lot” in terms of finding a resolution to the 4½-year-old war with Russia.

The two leaders will be in New York in the coming week for the UN General Assembly.

“We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” Zelensky wrote on the X social media platform.

Zelensky said he thanked Trump for September’s visit to Kyiv by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“The peace track is our number-one priority,” he said.

“There are ideas for de-escalation steps and for addressing fundamental security issues – energy security, food security, and the protection of human life,” he said.

“We are working together with the American team and are ready to take really serious steps.”

Zelensky again thanked Trump for signing into law the Russian sanctions Bill championed by the late US Senator Lindsey Graham. REUTERS