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Russia wants to bring 30,000 North Korean troops into war, says Ukraine’s Zelensky

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North Korean servicemen taking part in a military parade in Moscow in May 2026.

North Korean servicemen taking part in a military parade in Moscow, Russia, in May 2026.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Russia plans to bring 30,000 North Korean troops to join the war, with preparations ongoing in Russia's Voronezh region.
  • North Korea sent 14,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk region in 2024 under a mutual defence pact.
  • North Korea will supply Russia with new ballistic missile launchers, posing a wider threat to Asia, says Zelensky.

AI generated

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 25 that Russia wanted to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to take part in its more than four-year-old war and was already preparing to receive them.

Under a mutual defence pact, North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk region in 2024 to help Moscow beat back a major incursion into the region by Ukrainian forces.

“We also see Russia’s cooperation with North Korea. Russia wants to bring in another 30,000 North Korean troops,” Zelensky said, in his nightly video address.

“Preparations have been under way in Russia’s Voronezh region since June to receive them.”

Zelensky said North Korea was preparing to supply Russia with new launchers for ballistic missiles.

“This is a threat not only to Ukraine. Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, improve its weapons and gain real combat experience in using them,” he said.

“All of this poses a threat to every country in Asia that lies within range of North Korean missiles.”

Zelensky vowed that Ukraine would respond to that threat. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.