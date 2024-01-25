Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an interview for the representatives of Ukrainian media, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 4, 2022. Picture taken April 4, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for full clarity on Wednesday on the circumstances of the crash of a Russian plane in a Russian border region and accused Moscow of "playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war."

"It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the feelings of their loved ones and the emotions of our society," Zelensky said in his nightly video broadcast.

Russian officials accuse Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the Il-76 military transport and said it was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war due to take part in a swap. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top