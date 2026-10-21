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Ukraine's Zelenskiy hopes for new talks with Russia, US by early November

Oct 21 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that Ukraine supported a US proposal for three-way talks with Russia and the United States at the level of negotiators to be held as soon as possible, preferably no later than early November.

Zelenskiy, speaking to journalists on WhatsApp as he returned to Kyiv from Norway, said he had spoken to US officials after presidential envoy Steve Witkoff's talks in St Petersburg with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have received feedback that...Russia supports a trilateral meeting at the level of our (negotiating) teams," Zelenskiy said.

"The American side has proposed holding it as soon as possible and we support that...The Ukrainian side has been in contact with its American partners. They will do everything to ensure that the meeting takes place as early as possible, in November. I think no later than early November."

Zelenskiy said that Kyiv supported "any proposals for a ceasefire, an end to the war, an energy ceasefire as well as humanitarian initiatives".

Earlier, the Kremlin said Putin has agreed to resume US-mediated peace talks with Ukraine as soon as next month.

Witkoff met Putin a day after holding talks with Zelenskiy in Norway amid concerns in Kyiv and among its allies that the United States was backing away from Ukraine. REUTERS