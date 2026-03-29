Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Jordan for next leg of Gulf tour

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KYIV, March 29 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Jordan on Sunday as part of a Gulf tour aimed at shoring up defence ties with countries in the region amid rising tensions over the Iran war.

Zelenskiy is seeking support from Gulf states for Ukraine's war against Russia as Western military aid faces fresh uncertainty and Kyiv struggles to cover its budget deficit and fund domestic weapons production.

"Today in Jordan. Security is the top priority, and it is important that all partners make the necessary efforts toward it," Zelenskiy wrote on X. "Ukraine is doing its part. Important meetings ahead."

Ukraine agreed on Saturday to cooperate on defence with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar after a visit to both countries by Zelenskiy, who also travelled to Saudi Arabia last week.

Kyiv has offered its air-defence expertise and drone technology to countries in the region seeking to counter Iran's drone attacks. REUTERS