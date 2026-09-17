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Ukraine's Zelenskiy appoints acting prosecutor general, decree shows

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FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to welcome Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to welcome Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/ File Photo

Sept 17 - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Anton Kovalskyi as acting prosecutor general, a presidential decree showed on Thursday.

Zelenskiy removed former prosecutor general Ruslan Kravchenko by decree earlier this week, with lawmakers approving the decision in a vote on Tuesday.

Kovalskyi, 42, has since July 2025 headed the regional prosecutor's office in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Kravchenko resigned last week after a probe by anti-corruption bodies reached his office.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, or NABU, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) had alleged that Kravchenko's subordinate organised a ring to cover up call centres that defrauded Ukrainians and foreigners.

Kravchenko has denied any involvement and has not been charged with a crime or named as a suspect.

In a twist on Monday, Kravchenko accused NABU chief Semen Kryvonos of falsifying documents and carrying out the faked adoption of a child in 2009, and said the agencies' probe was aimed at halting investigations into their own operations. NABU and SAPO have denied Kravchenko's claims. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.