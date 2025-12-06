Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant temporarily lost power overnight, IAEA says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

Follow topic:

Dec 6 - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily lost all off-site power overnight, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday, citing its Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since March 2022, when Russian forces overran much of southeastern Ukraine. It is not currently producing electricity but relies on external power to keep the nuclear material cool and avoid a meltdown.

The plant was reconnected to a 330-kilovolt (kV) power line after a half-hour outage, the IAEA said. 

A 750 kV line that was also disconnected earlier was back in operation, the Russian-installed management of the plant said later on Saturday, and stable power supply had been restored.

Radiation levels remained normal, the management said.

Widespread military activities overnight affected Ukraine's electricity grid and prompted operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) to reduce output, the IAEA added. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.