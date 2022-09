BERLIN - Longing for her husband and family back in Ukraine trumped the need for safety for Mrs Alexandra Oleynyk, 36. After taking refuge in Germany for five months, she returned to Korosten, about 150km east of Kyiv, on Aug 2.

The tailor fled to Berlin with her two daughters, aged 10 and 15, after Russia's invasion. Her 40-year-old husband, a former train technician, stayed behind to protect their homeland as a soldier.