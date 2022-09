WARSAW - In a garage in the Polish capital Warsaw, pastel-coloured walls enclose a scene of organised chaos. Lego bricks, storybooks and cushions lie strewn across the floor as four children strike a pose while they follow along on a YouTube yoga challenge.

Madam Asia Bialecka, 60, beckons the children to the dining table as she lays out afternoon snacks for them - leftover pizza from a birthday celebration they had last night.