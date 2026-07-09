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Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts

FILE PHOTO: Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022. Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS/File Photo

July 9 - Ukraine's Prosecutor General denied on Thursday Kyiv's involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, and proposed forming a joint investigation team with Germany, which suspects that Ukrainian state entities were behind the explosions.

The explosions, months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a vital route for Russian gas exports to Europe, as well as the Nord Stream 2 branch, which had yet to enter service.

The Prosecutor General's office said in a statement that, based on the investigation so far, no evidence indicated that Ukraine, its official entities or any of its officials were involved in the September 2022 explosions in the Baltic Sea, or had issued any related orders on behalf of Ukraine.

"At the same time, the investigation into these circumstances is not yet complete, and the necessary evidence is still being gathered and examined," it said.

Last week, German federal prosecutors charged a former Ukrainian army officer with being a co-perpetrator of a war crime over the blasts, accusing him of acting on behalf of unspecified Ukrainian state entities.

Arrested in Italy in August and transferred to Germany in November, the suspect, identified as Serhii K., has denied the charges.

Ukraine will seek to set up a joint investigation team with German authorities to enable prompt exchange of information while it continues to cooperate with them, according to the prosecutor's office.

German prosecutors allege that Serhii K., an active Ukrainian army officer in 2022, collaborated with other military personnel to plan and execute the pipeline attacks to permanently disrupt gas deliveries and curtail financing for Russia's war effort. REUTERS