Ukraine's top diplomat meets US Secretary of State, touts more weapon supplies

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb (left) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin, Germany, on May 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday (May 15) he had met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin and that "more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine".

"We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the US for their leadership and unwavering support," Kuleba tweeted.

Kuleba was due to brief Nato foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on Sunday on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and on how the alliance can further help the country as it battles invading Russian forces for a 12th week.

