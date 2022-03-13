Ukraine's rich art and cultural heritage comes under threat

The March calendar of events in Ukraine's Taras Shevchenko National Opera and Ballet Theatre is blank. Just a month ago, this iconic theatre in Ukraine's capital was humming with performances - including ballets and operas.

It now lies abandoned.

The artists have dispersed. While some have fled the country, others have sought refuge in underground shelters, with the sound of applause they used to hear replaced by the explosion of bombs.

As Russian troops inch closer to Kyiv, the artists in the city have banded together to keep their spirits up and morale high.

One of them is theatre director Alex Borovenskiy, the founder of ProEnglish Theatre, a small, independent theatre company in Kyiv that staged English plays before the invasion began.

Speaking to The Sunday Times from the basement of an undisclosed location, Mr Borovenskiy said that at first there were 30 artists in his "art shelter", but now many have escaped, most of them women and their children.

Those who remain have been fortifying the basement, even using heavy books to barricade walls and windows.

"We used to stage plays regularly. Now, everything has changed. We are getting used to the sound of sirens and bombs," Mr Borovenskiy said.

Kyiv had a lively theatre scene before the war, and a thriving arts community. Writers, musicians and artists were very much part of the rich cultural legacy of the capital.

As recently as last week, musicians had been putting up street performances, painting murals and writing poetry. While in hiding, many have taken to social media to spread their message to the world.

Artists in Kyiv, those who stayed back, are doubling up as humanitarian workers, volunteering to evacuate women and children, rescuing elderly people trapped in their homes and relocating them to safe spaces.

They are also helping to coordinate aid relief supplies that have been pouring in from various countries and distributing them to the people on the ground. Some are also involved in helping the military with supplies, digging trenches and providing equipment. Others are turning to new skills - making their own weapons.

"Some of us are learning to make Molotov cocktails to face the enemy when they invade," said Mr Borovenskiy.

Before the Russian invasion, residents of Kyiv enjoyed the museums, monuments, galleries and other cultural treasures the city offered. Ukraine has several Unesco world heritage sites.

Now, with the relentless shelling and bombardment, the future of historic institutions, including the iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, a Unesco World Heritage site, is under threat.

On its website, the United Nations agency states that it is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities to mark cultural sites and monuments with the distinctive "Blue Shield" emblem of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict to avoid deliberate or accidental damage.

But with cities across Ukraine becoming war zones, preserving art will be an enormous challenge.

The Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that several paintings by renowned artist Maria Prymachenko, on display at the Ivankiv Museum near Kyiv, were destroyed in Russian attacks.

In a Twitter post, the Ukraine Foreign Ministry paid tribute to the celebrated artist: "She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso."

As the Russian invasion enters its third week, the situation in Kyiv is becoming more dangerous each day.

Mr Vladimir Yatsenko, an award-winning producer whose film Reflection premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year, has been actively sharing pictures of the attacks, including visuals of destroyed bridges, roads and debris from bombs, on his Facebook posts. He recently accompanied his wife and children to a safe location, before returning to Kyiv to fight.

"We are preparing for the final battle to defend our city," Mr Yatsenko, who has no military training, told ST in a phone interview.

He said the Ukrainian authorities are giving out arms and ammunition to anyone who is willing to fight, and he is one of them.

Ms Kateryna Khozroshnya, an artist in Mr Borovenskiy's bomb shelter, wrote a poem recently.

"One morning I'll wake up to peace," she wrote.

"I'll sleep through the night, I'll smile through the day. Yet I'll remember all of this and those who stood for our Ukraine."

The future of art from the war zone might look bleak, but Mr Borovenskiy firmly believes the war will make it even stronger.

"Ukrainians are creating art even during these dark times. Art is going to be even better than before, stronger," he said.