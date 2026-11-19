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BERLIN, Nov 19 - French President Emmanuel Macron said the question of NATO membership for Ukraine was "relevant" for European security, given the country's strong and well equipped army.

"I think we must reopen the question of Ukraine's membership to NATO," Macron told reporters after a Berlin summit of leaders of European countries supporting Ukraine, called the "Coalition of the Willing", along with the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys for Ukraine.

The European leaders present in Berlin had an exchange with Trump, Macron added.

"We had the opportunity to have the two special envoys, Mr. Kushner and Mr. Witkoff, of President Trump, who was able to have an exchange with us during this summit," Macron told reporters. REUTERS