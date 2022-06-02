Ukraine's giant seed bank in Kharkiv at risk of being lost

LONDON • In underground vaults near Ukraine's battlefields, the genetic code for nearly 2,000 crops is in danger of being permanently destroyed. The risk came into sharp focus last month when a research facility near Ukraine's national seed bank was damaged, said Crop Trust, a non-profit group set up by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The facility and Ukraine's seed bank are based in Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from Russian forces. Reuters could not determine the cause of the damage and Crop Trust said only the research facility had been hit, declining to say more due to security reasons.

It was a narrow escape. Only 4 per cent of the seeds in Ukraine's store, the 10th largest of its kind in the world, has been backed up.

"Seed banks are a kind of life insurance for mankind. They provide the raw materials for breeding new plant varieties resistant to drought, new pests, new diseases and higher temperatures," said Crop Trust's executive director Stefan Schmitz.

Ukraine's academy of science declined to comment and Russia's Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Seed banks have become increasingly vital to ensuring enough food is produced each season to feed 7.9 billion people as the world's weather becomes more extreme.

At the same time, the war between Russia and Ukraine - the world's third-and fourth-largest grain exporters, respectively - has added to food price inflation and the danger of food scarcity, with protests breaking out in developing countries that normally benefit from Ukraine's grain.

The war in Syria has provided a lesson in the importance of backing up seeds using the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway, the world's largest and most important seed backup or duplication facility. In total, Svalbard preserves more than a million seed samples in a vault built in an Arctic mountainside. These include 4 per cent of Ukraine's 150,000 seeds - representing more than 1,800 crops.

The German-based Crop Trust, the only international group whose sole purpose is to safeguard crop diversity, has made funds available to Ukraine to copy seeds, but security and logistics issues linked to the war and natural cycles mean it is difficult to speed up the process.

Dr Schmitz estimated that at best, about 10 per cent of Ukraine's seeds could be backed up within a year as they need to be planted, grown and harvested at the right time before the duplicates can be extracted and sent to Svalbard.

An emergency measure would be to forgo duplication and just ship the collection to Svalbard, but Dr Schmitz said this might not be feasible in wartime.

