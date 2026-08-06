Ukraine’s ex-US envoy suspected of ‘illegal enrichment’, court says

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) dismissed Olga Stefanishyna on Aug 3 from her posting in Washington.

KYIV – Ukraine’s former ambassador to Washington, Olga Stefanishyna, has been named a suspect in a corruption case, the court and investigators said on Aug 6, shortly after she was dismissed from her US posting.

Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court said Stefanishyna had been “notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and providing false information in a declaration”.

She was released on bail of 6 million hryvnias (S$172,000), the court added.

Responding to the accusation, Stefanishyna said: “I regard these events calmly and without unnecessary emotion, and the noise around this story looks more like a storm in a teacup.”

She posted a photo of herself appearing to be at the court.

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau said she was suspected of “illicit enrichment” involving more than 13.9 million hryvnias.

She is accused of having undeclared assets – apartments and other property – that investigators say could not be explained by her official income.

Stefanishyna said she had already “quite thoroughly commented” on media reports “including those concerning property”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed her on Aug 3 from her posting in Washington.

He has not officially appointed a replacement, a crucial position for Ukraine, as Kyiv depends on US arms deliveries and intelligence-sharing in the conflict against Russia.

Zelensky earlier said he had offered the position to Yulia Svyrydenko, a former prime minister, but added that discussions were still going on. AFP