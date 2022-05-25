Ukraine's embattled farmers running on empty as world faces food crisis

PARIS/LONDON (REUTERS) - After making it through the spring planting season, sometimes with the help of bulletproof vests and helmets, Ukraine's farmers are facing another challenge - finding enough diesel for the harvest to come.

The war with Russia cut fuel supplies just as farmers stepped up work for the spring season and they have lost about 85 per cent of their normal supplies since the conflict started on Feb 24, farmers, fuel distributors and analysts say.

The total area planted with grain this spring is already expected to be up to 30 per cent smaller than last year because of the fighting, and yields could drop too if farmers do not get fuel so they can apply chemicals and harvest crops at the right time.

Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter last season, shipping staples such as wheat and maize to Africa and the Middle East, as well as supplying half the grain procured by the United Nations' World Food Programme for emergency aid.

With Ukraine's Black Sea ports blockaded, getting crops out is fast becoming a global issue and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is attempting to broker a deal for grain shipments to resume - and calm world food markets.

In the year to the end of June 2021, Ukraine exported 45 million tonnes of grain. It had been expected to ramp that up to 65 million after a record harvest late last year but the war has left some 21 million tonnes stranded in silos across territory it controls as the 2021/22 season comes to an end next month.

And while security has been the most pressing issue for farmers so far, with swathes of land cut off by Russian advances or damaged by shelling, fuel shortages are starting to bite as the next harvest looms.

"Fuel is the biggest problem at the moment, more than anything," said Mr Kees Huizinga, a Dutch national who runs a 15,000 hectare dairy and crop farm in central Ukraine.

Ukrainian farmers use most of the 1.5 million tonnes of diesel the country consumes each year, or more than 10 per cent of Ukraine's annual fuel demand, in the spring season, said petrol station operator WOG's commercial director Taras Panasiuk.

Ukraine usually relies on Russia, Belarus and imports from elsewhere coming in by sea for most of its fuel. Last year, for example, more than 60 per cent of its diesel came from Russia and Belarus, Ukrainian oil products consultancy A-95 estimates.

Now, Ukraine has been forced to embark on costly and complex ways to bring in fuel via land from neighbours such as Poland and Romania, though a lack of capacity and red tape has slowed these efforts, the Ukrainian Oil and Gas Association said.

That task has become more daunting as countries nearby are facing their own diesel shortages, while Russian strikes on the Kremenchuk oil refinery and fuel depots have further squeezed supplies within Ukraine.

A shortage of tanker drivers is also hampering fuel deliveries as many have been enlisted to fight, analysts say.