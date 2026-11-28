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Ukraine's attack on Russian ship in Libya was not coordinated with partners, Zelenskiy says

KYIV, Nov 28 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine's operation that sank a Russian warship at a Libyan naval base had been carried out without prior coordination with European allies.

Zelenskiy said late on Friday that he confirmed this during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We discussed the issues we are dealing with right now, and it’s important that we understand each other," Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

"I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners."

Meloni has warned Ukraine against allowing the war with Russia, which is in its fifth year after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, to spill into the Mediterranean Sea.

Ukraine said this month that its naval drones had sunk the Russian warship Merkury at a naval base in Benghazi and had also hit a Russian cargo vessel off Libya’s coast, which Kyiv said had been used to transport weapons.

Ukraine has said that the operation was directed at Moscow's military and not at Libya itself.

"I also stressed our commitment to making sure our respective authorities share all necessary information and maintain direct, regular, and effective communication," Zelenskiy said. REUTERS