Ukraine's anti-tank missiles could see Russia shift war tactics

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - A flood of anti-tank missiles sent to Ukraine has potentially changed the course of the war, putting pressure on Russia to find enough capable troops for the gruelling urban combat that is now more likely.

For some military analysts, the number of latest generation anti-tank missiles shipped to Ukraine in recent weeks is breathtaking, giving Ukraine's soldiers an arsenal of these weapons that may be unprecedented in a major modern war.

The UK alone says it has sent 3,615 of its short range Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) missiles, with launchers; Germany said it was sending 1,000 anti-tank weapons from its inventory; Norway 2,000; Sweden 5,000 and the US an unpublicised number of Javelin missile systems.

Others have also sent the weapons. Many are not the latest technology, but the threat they represent is considerable.

Javelins feature among the US$3.5 billion (S$4.78 billion) the US administration just secured from Congress to replenish stocks as they are sent to Ukraine. According to the Pentagon's annual budget request, the 10 Javelin launch units and 763 missiles it bought in 2021 cost US$190.3 million.

"The armies sending these things would certainly have had fewer per soldier than Ukraine has been promised," said Dr Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at Scotland's St. Andrews University. "Basically people seem to be stripping themselves almost bare to get this stuff to the Ukrainians."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion is not going to plan, largely due to Ukrainian resistance and Russian miscalculations. The latest generation anti-tank weapons pouring into Ukraine are a factor, too.

Even Russia's most modern tanks have proved vulnerable to "St. Javelin," as a Ukrainian meme has dubbed the US-made weapons, according to Mr Pavel Felgenhauer, a Moscow-based expert on the Russian military for the Jamestown Foundation, an American think tank. Russia doesn't make a third generation anti-tank weapon itself, he added.

Both Javelins and NLAWs hit a tank from above, where its armour is weakest. They are also so-called fire and forget missiles, allowing the attackers to move away as soon as a shot is taken. That reduces the risk they'll be hit by a counterattack with their position revealed.

Oryx, a project that logs independently verified losses during the conflict, has so far counted six of Russia's most advanced, T-90 tanks among the 76 destroyed by Ukraine's military.

In total, Russia has lost 214 tanks to attack, capture, or abandonment, and 1,292 vehicles in total, according to Oryx's tally.

Ukraine claims higher Russian tank losses, while the Russian Defence Ministry does not release figures. Ukraine has lost 65 tanks, 22 of them destroyed, among 343 vehicles in total, according to Oryx.

In addition to supplies from abroad, the Ukrainian military already had Soviet-era and, more recently, domestically produced anti-tank weapons.

Though less sophisticated than Javelins and NLAWs, these remain effective against most other armoured vehicles.

What that all implies is evident from several Ukrainian videos widely shared on social media, including one of an attempted drive into the Kyiv suburb of Brovary last week by dozens of Russian tanks and other armoured vehicles. Ukrainian troops destroyed several before the column retreated.