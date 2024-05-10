Two injured, houses burnt in Russia's attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Ukraine destroyed all 10 drones as Russia launched an overnight attack, but two people were injured and residential buildings in the Kharkiv region were consumed by fire as a result of the attack, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched two anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illya Yevlash said in a television broadcast that Russia most likely used the missiles to attack Kharkiv in the country's northeast.

Oleh Sinehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said three residential houses were set on fire and about dozens damaged as a result of the Russian attack, which he said targeted both infrastructure and residential areas.

In photos that Sinehubov posted on the Telegram messaging app, large flames can be seen shooting into dark skies from what looks like residential buildings.

Two people, including an 11-year-old child, were shell-shocked and were receiving medical help, Sinehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in what it said are legitimate strikes on Ukraine's military, energy and transport infrastructure. REUTERS