Ukraine war set to enter new phase: British intelligence

KYIV • Russia's war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with most fighting shifting to a nearly 350km front stretching south-west from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River.

British military intelligence said yesterday that Russian forces are almost certainly massing in the south of Ukraine, anticipating a counter-offensive or in preparation for a possible assault.

Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, towed artillery and other weapons continue to move away from Ukraine's Donbas region and are headed south-west.

Battalion tactical groups, which comprise between 800 and 1,000 troops, have been deployed to Crimea and would almost certainly be used to support Russian troops in the Kherson region.

Ukraine's forces are focusing their targeting on bridges, ammunition depots and rail links with growing frequency in its southern regions, including the strategically important railroad spur that links Kherson to Russian-occupied Crimea.

The next weapons package to Ukraine from the United States was expected to be US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) and include munitions for long-range weapons and armoured medical transport vehicles, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Meanwhile, parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were seriously damaged by military strikes that forced one of its reactors to shut down, the plant's operator Energoatom said yesterday.

The Friday strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south Ukraine - Europe's largest atomic power complex - "seriously damaged" a station containing nitrogen and oxygen and an "auxiliary building", Energoatom said on the Telegram messaging service.

Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the attacks.

The strikes damaged a power cable, forced one of the reactors to stop working and "there are still risks of leaking hydrogen and radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is also high", the operator said. The shelling "has caused a serious risk for the safe operation of the plant".

Russian troops have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant since the early days of their invasion and Kyiv has accused them of storing heavy weapons there.